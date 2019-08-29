Marco Investment Management Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Shorts at Business First Bancshares (BFST) Raised By 25.9%

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) had an increase of 25.9% in short interest. BFST’s SI was 105,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.9% from 83,400 shares previously. With 14,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST)’s short sellers to cover BFST’s short positions. The SI to Business First Bancshares Inc’s float is 0.83%. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 5,063 shares traded. Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marco Investment Management Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 40.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc acquired 13,345 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 46,551 shares with $8.94M value, up from 33,206 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.42. About 1.41M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO BID IN JOINT OFFER WITH WELLCOME TRUST FOR NETWORK RAIL COMMERCIAL PROPERTY – SKY SAYS; 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over from Rolet at LSE; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Business First Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $314.11 million. It offers various deposit services and products, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 26.61% above currents $200.42 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”.