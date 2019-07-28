Marco Investment Management Has Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding By $470,400; PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 18.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 9,800 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 42,449 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 52,249 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $217.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 13/04/2018 – Trump’s consumer watchdog chief vents about ‘leaked’ information – memo; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO

Among 4 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $4200 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform New Target: $42.0000 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $41 New Target: $40 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 1.12M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 10.32 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company accumulated 48,345 shares. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 76,432 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Pcl has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 71,990 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 174,640 shares. Denali Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 15,931 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 490,916 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.03% or 245 shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset owns 411,939 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability has 94,979 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 532,678 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested in 0.27% or 35,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 294,736 shares. Westfield Mngmt Company L P stated it has 1.58M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

