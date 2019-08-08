Marco Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $508,800; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.11 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 999,263 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 12,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, down from 21,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 2.24 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 52,428 shares. Moreover, Proffitt And Goodson has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.03% or 4.42M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 5.73 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.51% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 46,346 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 339,700 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 519,084 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt. Argent Trust Communications has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management owns 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 214,224 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 140,778 shares. Naples Global Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Cambridge Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.13M for 21.12 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Company has 515,700 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,628 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.68% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,200 shares. Synovus Fin holds 127,276 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 134,947 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company invested in 6.7% or 91,479 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 5,989 shares. Victory Mngmt invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 346,675 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Tru Co invested in 6,070 shares. 20,256 are held by Provise Group Incorporated Ltd. Colonial Trust Advisors has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.39% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,236 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 19,346 shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 12.24 million shares to 13.40M shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corporation.

