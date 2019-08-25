Marco Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $472,302 as Stock Price Rose; Scotia Capital Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.32 Million

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 39,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 528,503 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.24 million, up from 489,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 1,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 19,159 shares to 120,789 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,725 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Higher Wireless Revenues Buoy Verizon (VZ) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap Mngmt Inc holds 32,946 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mawer Management Ltd holds 1.51% or 3.59M shares. Osborne Prns Capital Management stated it has 11,609 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,608 shares. Fca Corp Tx accumulated 3,631 shares. Axa invested in 2.22M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Contravisory Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 568 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt has 1.87% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 124,821 shares. 32,775 are owned by Moneta Gru Limited. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus owns 783,680 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Milestone Grp stated it has 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com has 1.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 170,128 shares. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 112,603 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York stated it has 33,360 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd holds 0.29% or 5,811 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Inc reported 5,370 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 7,500 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 103,306 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc has 2,622 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 1.74% or 121,600 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Conning Inc has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 1,748 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.01% stake. Clarkston Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Yorktown Mngmt & Rech has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,535 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.