Marco Investment Management Has Lowered Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding; SODEXO ORDINARY SHARES (SDXOF) Shorts Up By 3.39%

SODEXO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) had an increase of 3.39% in short interest. SDXOF’s SI was 665,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.39% from 643,900 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 605 days are for SODEXO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)’s short sellers to cover SDXOF’s short positions. It closed at $114.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 45.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 6,200 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 13.56%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 7,500 shares with $534,000 value, down from 13,700 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 529,228 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER

Sodexo S.A. develops, manages, and delivers on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home services worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.29 billion. The firm offers various on-site services, including construction management, reception, medical equipment sterilization, housekeeping, technical maintenance, event organization, foodservices, and prisoner rehabilitation to corporate, remote sites, defense, justice services, sports and leisure, healthcare, seniors, and education customers. It has a 22.71 P/E ratio. It also provides benefits and rewards services, which comprise employee benefits, incentive and recognition programs, expense management, public benefits, and gift cards and boxes.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 35.74 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.29 million activity. 139,320 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $9.29M were sold by DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D. $5.18M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was sold by Dierker Richard A on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Americas invested in 0.48% or 83,477 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 25,600 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 612,824 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Strategic Finance Service owns 35,536 shares. Moreover, Rampart Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,091 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 84,426 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 49,174 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prns LP invested in 70,087 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Capital Interest stated it has 9.76 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 1.14 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.11% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Numerixs Technology Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny reported 65,998 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $67 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 6. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 6. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $82 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, April 9.