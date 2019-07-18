Marco Investment Management Has Lifted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund (VCF) Sentiment Is 1

Marco Investment Management Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 40.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc acquired 13,345 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 46,551 shares with $8.94M value, up from 33,206 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $78.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $213.3. About 2.53M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speaks with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACH’S MICHELE DELLA VIGNA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sach’s Harvey Schwartz gave the company an ultimatum for Lloyd Blankfein’s CEO position – and it completely backfired; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-UBS plans to shift some staff to Frankfurt after Brexit-memo; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ PRESIDENT, DAVID M. SOLOMON, IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BY THE END OF THIS YEAR – NYT; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS GROWN DIGITAL BANK DEPOSITS FROM $9 BLN AT LAUNCH OF BUSINESS TO MORE THAN $20 BLN IN MARCH -CFO; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc (VCF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.50, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 6 funds increased or opened new positions, while 6 sold and decreased their holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 221,697 shares, down from 260,639 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

It closed at $14.65 lastly. It is up 0.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $70.86 million. It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It has a 23.44 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 24,000 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc owns 3,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 1,687 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 725 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of GS in report on Friday, February 1 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.02% or 3,065 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo State Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,703 shares. Provise Mgmt Group has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stanley accumulated 25,857 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 257 were reported by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 3,666 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 7,773 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Foundry Limited Company has 0.76% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 98,638 shares. Paragon Management Lc holds 100 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 6,269 shares to 95,390 valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,998 shares and now owns 20,504 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.