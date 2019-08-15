Marco Investment Management Has Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Sentiment Is 0.94

First Defiance Financial Corp (FDEF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 47 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 50 decreased and sold holdings in First Defiance Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 12.49 million shares, down from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Defiance Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Marco Investment Management Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 40.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc acquired 13,345 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 46,551 shares with $8.94 million value, up from 33,206 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $70.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $194.96. About 422,201 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman predicts the world’s first trillionaire will mine asteroids; 07/03/2018 – Goldman’s Himmelberg Sees ‘Strong’ 2018 Global Growth (Video); 23/03/2018 – REFILE-Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 02/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $246 FROM $231; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs profits up 27% as trading division rebounds

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 30.15% above currents $194.96 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Might End Up Regretting Apple Card Partnership – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,753 shares to 111,518 valued at $21.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 6,187 shares and now owns 58,064 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 165,438 were accumulated by Asset One Limited. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,267 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,139 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.03% or 96,157 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 4.10M shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 1,946 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 64,423 were reported by Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership. Victory Management owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,477 shares. 769 are held by Alpha Windward Lc. Moreover, Twin Mgmt has 0.34% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Palouse Cap Mngmt Inc has 8,237 shares.

Analysts await First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 10.91% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FDEF’s profit will be $12.03M for 11.05 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by First Defiance Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 0.97% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. for 31,086 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 31,339 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 171,700 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 95,105 shares.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 1,402 shares traded. First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) has declined 10.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF); 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15

More notable recent First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/14/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: First Defiance Financial – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Defiance Financial Corp. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates a unitary thrift holding firm that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. The company has market cap of $532.08 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services.