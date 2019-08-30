Marco Investment Management Has Decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $472,302; Stock Rose; Exelon (EXC) Holder Qs Investors Lowered Stake by $1.68 Million as Market Value Declined

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 1,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $366.04. About 184,161 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 33,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 52,625 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 1.32 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.07 million for 28.78 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

