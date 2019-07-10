Marco Investment Management Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $403,100 as Shares Rose; As Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Price Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Position by $6.94 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.54 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc analyzed 2,900 shares as the company's stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 32,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Stockholders of its Investigation of the Following Transaction – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TPX, SFLY, SQ – Nasdaq" published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 50,511 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 9,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank And Tru invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 15,700 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Spark Inv Management Ltd Llc has 470,700 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 6,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 950 shares or 0% of the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Us invested in 19,446 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 52,551 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 8,608 shares in its portfolio. 289,225 were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Us Savings Bank De invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 25,684 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

