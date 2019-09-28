Marco Investment Management Has Decreased By $379,304 Its Realty Income (O) Position; Primecap Management Company Has Boosted By $11.52 Million Its Textron (TXT) Position

Primecap Management Company increased Textron Inc. (TXT) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 217,300 shares as Textron Inc. (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Primecap Management Company holds 5.51M shares with $292.23 million value, up from 5.29M last quarter. Textron Inc. now has $11.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 1.34M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO DONNELLY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 10.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 5,578 shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 1.13%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 47,813 shares with $3.30M value, down from 53,391 last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $24.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 1.12M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold TXT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of The West stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Cibc Mkts holds 10,630 shares. Stanley has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). First Allied Advisory Service holds 12,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.07% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 121,375 shares. Numerixs Inv reported 3,600 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 55,737 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 23,118 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 123,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 39,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 107,299 shares. First Tru LP has 428,499 shares. Blackrock reported 17.85 million shares stake. Verition Fund Limited holds 15,859 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Primecap Management Company decreased Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 211,100 shares to 6.73 million valued at $846.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 120,170 shares and now owns 6.43M shares. Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) was reduced too.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income has $8000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 0.48% above currents $77.13 stock price. Realty Income had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8000 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

Marco Investment Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 12,459 shares to 46,078 valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 1,505 shares and now owns 69,410 shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.04% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 177,821 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 51,856 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability stated it has 41,886 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 48,741 were reported by Telos Mgmt. Principal Finance Group Inc accumulated 509,394 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 14,157 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 20,689 shares. First Tru Lp owns 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 652,961 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 441,181 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Company reported 22,736 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc holds 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 3,700 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 68,206 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.