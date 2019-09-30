Marco Investment Management Has Cut Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Holding by $1.08 Million; Share Price Declined; Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 7,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 59,725 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, down from 67,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.77M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 30,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 10,001 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 40,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 1.30 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.27 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 200 investors sold CUZ shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 446,753 shares or 99.89% less from 406.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Basswood Mgmt Llc accumulated 3,665 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 10,001 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,977 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 48,444 shares. Knott David M invested in 0.05% or 3,357 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.03% or 178,800 shares. 24,356 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 105,467 shares.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Major Tampa landlord merges with Dallas-based REIT in $7.8 billion deal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cousins Properties (CUZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Names Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Buckhead CID approves ride-sharing deal with Via Transportation – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $560.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 30,000 shares to 50,239 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 5,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 44,726 shares to 124,415 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 81,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77 million for 6.12 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 0.36% or 32,616 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 275 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Limited Liability reported 22,800 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 8,539 shares. Maryland-based First Utd Bankshares Tru has invested 0.91% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fort Lp reported 34 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa has 0.71% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 51,155 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cap Guardian Tru owns 280,110 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 33,173 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Hightower Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 4,765 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 518,887 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Celebrity Cruises Unlocks A World Of Wonders In New Campaign – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.