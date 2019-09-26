Marco Investment Management Has Boosted Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Lifted by $1.10 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 9,923 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $924,000, up from 5,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 1.81 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 20,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 191,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, up from 171,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 10.93 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 2,635 shares to 57,965 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 15,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,760 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chi-Med Highlights Oral Presentations at 2019 CSCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,029 shares. Perkins Coie holds 79,765 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 14,251 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 17.74 million shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.44% or 97,897 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Trust reported 21,082 shares stake. Amica Mutual Ins has 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 168,167 shares. Argi Service Lc stated it has 15,421 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bailard Incorporated owns 382,531 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital Llc holds 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 515,116 shares. Philadelphia reported 217,146 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Transamerica Finance Advsrs reported 19,350 shares stake. Texas-based Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $560.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52,703 shares to 184,436 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,824 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corp holds 7,439 shares. 10,419 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 933,006 shares. Mirae Asset Investments invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 2,813 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hills Natl Bank & Tru Com owns 18,511 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 125,000 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). West Virginia-based Security Tru has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Legal And General Public Llc reported 0.17% stake. Braun Stacey reported 140,050 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 173,083 are owned by Reaves W H And. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 64,830 shares. Golub Gru Lc holds 0.05% or 6,000 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Third Quarter 2019 Results for November 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.