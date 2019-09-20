Marco Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Eog Res (EOG); Cott Que (COT) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 9,923 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $924,000, up from 5,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 761,288 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 153,008 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 248,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 29,912 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 806,165 shares. Concourse Mngmt Llc invested in 112,320 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 192,867 shares. Marathon Prtnrs Equity Ltd Liability holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 392,500 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 491,805 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation invested in 35,323 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd reported 17,672 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 4.09M shares. Sei owns 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 146,820 shares. Art Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 15,200 shares. First Interstate Bancorp has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 727 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 755,586 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.54M for 20.14 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 549,943 shares. Baldwin Inv Limited Liability reported 6,566 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 284,252 shares. Cap Interest Inc Ca reported 92,222 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Putnam Fl Inv Management owns 146,310 shares. 3,250 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fincl Counselors owns 4,181 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gp holds 428 shares. Glynn Capital Mngmt Lc owns 10,140 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers accumulated 0.87% or 99,400 shares. Community Comml Bank Na reported 3,415 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.03% or 79,470 shares.