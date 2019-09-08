Marco Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL); Kemnay Advisory Services Maintains Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 8,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $163.87. About 234,554 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 146.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 11,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 19,089 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 7,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 622,366 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,710 shares to 36,937 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,024 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 100 shares. First American Bank & Trust invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Burney owns 19,098 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation has 345,628 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 44,636 shares. Laffer Invests holds 0% or 4,311 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc owns 446 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 3,580 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 64,397 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 1,264 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 42,392 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 4,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 5,633 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares to 18,155 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 15,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,756 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).