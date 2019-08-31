Marchex (MCHX) Valuation Declined While Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $3.24 Million; Shareholder Dean Capital Management Has Increased Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stake

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 68,110 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 343,840 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.87% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Millennium Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 499,387 shares. Hightower Ltd Com reported 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Concourse Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.66% or 138,744 shares. Moreover, Paw Cap Corp has 4.8% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1.03 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has 2.09 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 193,228 shares. Morgan Stanley has 120,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Spark Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 16,500 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 236,513 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 50,000 are held by Caprock Group. Prescott Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 48,888 shares.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Communications Na has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp accumulated 0.08% or 88,500 shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore holds 3.09% or 264,007 shares. State Street Corp holds 968,945 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Lp holds 14,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 65,895 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Llc. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.07% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 164,400 shares. Bragg Incorporated stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Victory Mngmt reported 623,493 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 2.70M shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.