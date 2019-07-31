Marchex (MCHX) Stock Price Rose While Ancora Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $599,588; As Icu Med (ICUI) Stock Declined, Redmile Group Lowered Position by $9.46 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $257.64. About 17,750 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 149,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.58M market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $4.405. About 36,403 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Teton Advisors Inc reported 0.19% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Martingale Asset Management L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,765 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 1,125 shares. Swiss Bankshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 29,819 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 308 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1,978 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 75 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 6,232 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 588,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allakos Inc.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 34.63 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,143 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 234,615 shares. Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.86M shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 615,221 shares. Connecticut-based Paw Capital has invested 4.8% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 817,176 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 102,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 120,447 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 10,570 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc has invested 5.52% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 98,467 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $463,564 activity.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.