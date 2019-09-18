Marchex (MCHX) Stake Upped by Manatuck Hill Partners Llc; As Unilever N V (UN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sei Investments Company Trimmed Position by $345,840

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 5,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 293,154 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.80M, down from 298,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.17M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN MARIJN DEKKERS SPEAKS AT AGM IN LONDON; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 228,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 151,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 62,569 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2,660 shares to 332,894 shares, valued at $38.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 33,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces New Sustainability Targets through 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. Nydailynews.com‘s news article titled: “Parents of UN students donâ€™t want them in photo op with Melania Trump – New York Daily News” with publication date: September 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marchex Acquires Telmetrics – Business Wire” on November 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marchex Launches Real-Time Sales Rescue Solution for Businesses – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Breakout Stocks Offering Impressive Returns – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marchex Announces New Director and Board Changes – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex Acquires Telmetrics For Call Center Analytics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity.