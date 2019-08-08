Marchex (MCHX) Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Overlook Holdings LTD Lowered Netease (NTES) Stake by $7.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 212,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 850,854 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 451,257 shares traded or 93.85% up from the average. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $238.02. About 1.83M shares traded or 172.26% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw reported 1.03 million shares. 20,590 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 193,228 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 236,513 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. 50,047 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 102,208 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 0% or 30,708 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com owns 499,387 shares. 23,800 were accumulated by Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc. Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 46,860 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 98,467 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $742,109 activity.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $310.28M for 25.00 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.