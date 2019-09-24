Marchex (MCHX) Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Lowered Holding; Arcadia Investment Management Boosted Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 108,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 742,821 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 850,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 46,872 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, up from 22,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $220.46. About 657,683 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 548,105 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.39 million activity.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 253,873 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 82,683 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 57,701 shares in its portfolio. 610,666 were reported by Winslow Asset Management. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Caprock Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 50,000 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 901,139 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 89,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prescott Grp Inc Mgmt Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 48,888 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 35,600 shares. S Squared Technology Ltd Liability has invested 2.6% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 32,639 shares to 25,994 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 13,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,831 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

