Marchex (MCHX) Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined; Geode Capital Management Stake in Intrexon (XON) Has Raised by $363,155 as Valuation Rose

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 46,557 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 72,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 895,779 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 823,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 352,914 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.24 million activity.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

