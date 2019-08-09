Marchex (MCHX) Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.24 Million; Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Corelogic (CLGX) by $8.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 188,001 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 219,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The hedge fund held 631,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52 million, down from 851,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 50,476 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Australian home prices slip in March as Sydney weighs – CoreLogic; 15/03/2018 – FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Former prisoner recounts time in North Korea; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q OPER REV. $444.9M, EST. $435.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 30/03/2018 – Inside Mtg [Reg]: Freddie Mac to Tap CoreLogic’s Sam Khater as Chief Economist; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis To Aid Public Comment; 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $742,109 activity.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Auto Dealership Study Reveals Active Listening Over the Phone Directly Increases Customer Visits and Sales – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Marchex’s (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shareholders Feel About The 73% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marchex Acquires Telmetrics For Call Center Analytics – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marchex Launches Sales Edge, an AI-Based Product Suite to Drive Increased Sales for Enterprise and Local Businesses – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 224,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 19,426 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 32,361 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 1.22M shares. Citadel reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.86M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com has 99,187 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 120,447 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 11,564 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prtn Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CLGX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 215,025 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America De reported 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 12,510 shares. 188,327 are owned by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 7.70 million shares. Covington Mgmt reported 2,998 shares stake. United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 83,950 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm holds 21,436 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt invested in 16,162 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 100 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Victory Capital stated it has 11,119 shares.

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreLogic Reports June Home Prices Increased by 3.4% Year Over Year – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoreLogic Names New Independent Director – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Corelogic Inc (CLGX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreLogic Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Barry is Estimated to Have Caused Between $500 Million and $900 Million in Flood and Wind Losses, CoreLogic Analysis Shows – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $57.80M for 16.70 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.