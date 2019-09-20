Marchex (MCHX) Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Par Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 555,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 15.06M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, down from 15.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 1.13 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: NEW REVENUE MGMT SYSTEM SEEING GOOD EARLY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – United Trims Some of Its Capacity Growth Plans for This Year; 14/03/2018 – United Airlines mistakenly flew a Kansas family’s dog to Japan on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Now Boarding on United Airlines: Breakfast Tacos, Barbecue Sandwiches and More; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS RESOLVED NETWORK CONNECTIVITY ISSUE IN DATA CENTER; 23/04/2018 – UAL SAYS BOARD TO ELECT NEW, INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL TARGETS ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS 2018 THROUGH 2020; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q EPS 52c

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2522. About 84,710 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marchex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Marchex Model: Unsustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marchex Announces New Director and Board Changes – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marchex Launches Real-Time Sales Rescue Solution for Businesses – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex Acquires Telmetrics For Call Center Analytics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $68.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amtech Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 429,297 shares to 593,897 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.39 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 108,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% or 99,419 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab, a California-based fund reported 82,683 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 8,856 shares. Harbert Fund Advsrs has invested 5.64% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 25,200 were accumulated by Pdts Prns Ltd Liability. Signaturefd Limited Com invested in 127 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% or 471,830 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 14,345 shares. Sei Invests has 31,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Llp has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Lyon Street Lc has 0.85% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Legal And General Public Limited invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 273,400 shares to 723,400 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 8,957 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 0.33% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 64 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,390 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Limited has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 0.16% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 160,592 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Consulta Limited holds 75,000 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 164,212 shares. 2,490 are held by American Century Companies. Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake. Victory Cap Management holds 74,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,085 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.07% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $995.52 million for 5.70 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.