Marchex (MCHX) Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Cut Its Position by $3.24 Million as Share Price Rose; Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Holder Stack Financial Management Has Trimmed Holding by $602,582 as Market Valuation Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $90.27. About 3.65M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 34,572 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX)

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold 73,242 shares worth $5.01 million. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares to 191,281 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

