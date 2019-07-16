Marchex (MCHX) Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Cut Holding by $3.24 Million; As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Valuation Rose, Smith Thomas W Decreased Its Stake

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 43,416 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $487.35. About 50,163 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $321,506 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 19,426 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Alpine Glob Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 18,767 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). State Street accumulated 34,450 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 499,387 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd reported 92,521 shares. Moreover, Lyon Street Ltd Liability has 0.97% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 66,464 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.14% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1.27 million shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 23,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 871,376 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 398,790 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 130,864 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.16M for 14.30 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

