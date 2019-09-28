Marchex (MCHX) Market Value Declined While S Squared Technology Has Cut Stake; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Healthcare Value Capital Boosted Its Position

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 108,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 742,821 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 850,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 73,535 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 6.48M shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.43 million are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Nwq Investment Management reported 1.36% stake. Opus Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 4,082 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt owns 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 10,050 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Grimes & Company Incorporated invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 0.19% or 349,293 shares. 11,752 were accumulated by Captrust Advsrs. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 165,714 shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment owns 8,745 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Compton Incorporated Ri invested in 1.63% or 56,953 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,300 shares. 3,265 are held by Hollencrest Capital Mngmt. 957,444 were reported by Strs Ohio.

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08 million shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 3,059 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 110,965 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 89,451 shares. 901,139 were reported by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com. 25,090 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 253,873 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 99,419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts holds 13,848 shares. Shell Asset Company stated it has 83,253 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 125,637 shares. Paw Capital has invested 5.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 255,033 shares. Heartland Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 625,230 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 1,500 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 32,300 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.60 million activity.