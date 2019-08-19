Marchex (MCHX) Market Value Declined While Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered by $508,344 Its Position; Coatue Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $223.31 Million as Valuation Rose

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 4.08M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.81 million, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 127,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 48,888 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 175,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 96,680 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Flow Traders Us Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orrstown Fin Ser holds 2.97% or 17,984 shares. Tt holds 1.52% or 122,170 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.41% or 6,755 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bankshares & has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,065 shares. Jw Asset Ltd Liability owns 41,500 shares. Estabrook Capital has 354,254 shares. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 272,027 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Discovery Capital Limited Liability Ct reported 289,448 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bloom Tree Ptnrs Lc reported 591,996 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Pcl holds 44.18 million shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 652,121 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11.97 million shares stake.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 122,427 shares to 132,615 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 588,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 401,000 shares to 551,000 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt has 92,521 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 102,208 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Group Incorporated One Trading LP has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 50,047 shares. Concourse Mgmt owns 138,744 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 615,221 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 146,657 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 37,268 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 120,447 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 1,500 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 241 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 98,467 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 23,800 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity.