Marchex (MCHX) Holder S Squared Technology Has Cut Stake by $850,056 as Share Value Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Lifted Holding

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65 million, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 212,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 850,854 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 44,643 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.24 million activity.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.