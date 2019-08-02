Marchex (MCHX) Holder P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Position; Ghp Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 199,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 185,672 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,534 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 27,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 11.39 million shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $463,564 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $463,564 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,619 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

