Marchex (MCHX) Holder P-A-W Capital Decreased Holding; Penn Davis Mcfarland Holding in Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) Has Cut by $935,192

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 199,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 49,416 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 32,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Prtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 902,707 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Llc has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Rbf Cap Lc owns 109,379 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Products Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,100 shares. Sei Invs holds 30,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc accumulated 99,187 shares or 0% of the stock. Concourse Mngmt Lc invested in 0.66% or 138,744 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 60,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 26,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Management reported 0.87% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 137,291 were reported by Herald Management. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 130,864 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.86 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $321,506 activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Bankshares And, California-based fund reported 26,288 shares. Loudon Invest reported 121,335 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 32,356 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt invested in 12,500 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 71,152 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 635,286 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc invested in 0.12% or 25,726 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 16,511 shares. Moreover, Rr Lc has 8.64% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Kistler has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kings Point Mgmt has invested 1.69% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Duff & Phelps Invest has invested 1.19% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr holds 0.23% or 1.90 million shares. Energy Income Prtn Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20.68M shares.

