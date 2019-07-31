Marchex (MCHX) Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 503,928 shares traded or 35.33% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 165,190 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Since June 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $463,564 activity.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marchex Launches Real-Time Sales Rescue Solution for Businesses – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marchex AI Leader Featured at the 15th International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Facebook’s Libra Going to Disrupt the Payments Space? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 50,047 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). S Squared Technologies Ltd Co accumulated 850,854 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 224,169 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,590 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Parametric Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 99,187 shares. Concourse Management Lc stated it has 138,744 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Management Inc invested in 871,376 shares. 60,541 are held by Citigroup. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0% or 11,625 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1,656 shares. Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 151,200 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Product Lc invested in 23,100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C had bought 20,000 shares worth $305,234 on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Corporation reported 290 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Co has 289,536 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Smith Moore Communication holds 0.04% or 10,557 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 23,894 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 1.04M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 18,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Limited invested in 126,321 shares. 10,346 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd. Telemus Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 808 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset invested in 0.11% or 56,195 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated accumulated 18,665 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Us Bank De owns 26,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 11.50 million shares to 32.49M shares, valued at $50.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Cap Corp by 577,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Files 2017 Annual Reports for KYN, KYE, KMF and KED – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Closed-End Funds: 12 Funds In The 10%+ Yield Club At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.