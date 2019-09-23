Marchex (MCHX) Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Cut Its Stake; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lowered Holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) as Market Valuation Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 580,462 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.275. About 8,523 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.38M for 6.98 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Ameriprise Fincl reported 356,937 shares. Paloma Mgmt Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 24,100 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 159,317 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 618,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc accumulated 110,523 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 136,363 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has 129,960 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport Ltd Liability Co accumulated 178,764 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated owns 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 24,087 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 400 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 1,115 shares.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $68.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 2.14M shares to 5.17M shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 2.42 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0% or 11,371 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 24,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 14,229 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 83,253 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 75,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1,143 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 1,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 14,345 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 89,451 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0% or 11,625 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 25,200 are held by Product Partners Ltd.