Marchex Inc. (MCHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)

As Marketing Services companies, Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex Inc. 4 1.47 N/A -0.07 0.00 Monaker Group Inc. 2 57.48 N/A 0.48 4.63

In table 1 we can see Marchex Inc. and Monaker Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -2.8% Monaker Group Inc. 0.00% 57.6% 43.6%

Volatility & Risk

Marchex Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.43. Competitively, Monaker Group Inc.’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marchex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Monaker Group Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Marchex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Monaker Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Marchex Inc. and Monaker Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Monaker Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marchex Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 143.90% and an $8 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Marchex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Monaker Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of Marchex Inc. shares. Comparatively, Monaker Group Inc. has 10.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marchex Inc. -4.19% -8.61% -9.94% 8.75% 44.52% 64.15% Monaker Group Inc. 4.45% -24.15% -14.23% 0% -10.44% 85.83%

For the past year Marchex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Monaker Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Monaker Group Inc. beats Marchex Inc.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. The company also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also offers Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental industry worldwide. It provides activities and tours at the destinations for travelers through its Maupintour products. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida. Monaker Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Extraordinary Vacations Group Inc.