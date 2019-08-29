Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Reaches $3.57 After 9.00% Up Move; Cavco Industries Has 1.23 Sentiment

The stock of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 121,096 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial OutlookThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $153.56M company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MCHX worth $13.82M more.

Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 81 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 66 sold and trimmed holdings in Cavco Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 8.00 million shares, down from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cavco Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 48 Increased: 54 New Position: 27.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. for 22,500 shares. Robotti Robert owns 54,674 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 2.25% invested in the company for 138,280 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 1.81% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 24,506 shares.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $179.66. About 68,101 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It has a 23.68 P/E ratio. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Marchex, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Co has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 92,521 shares. Concourse Capital Ltd Com has 138,744 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 11,625 shares. 900,000 were accumulated by Heartland Inc. Product Prns Lc owns 0.01% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 23,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 120,447 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.86M shares. Kennedy Cap Management invested 0.14% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. The company has market cap of $153.56 million. The Company’s products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.24 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 Edenbrook Capital – LLC bought $375,485 worth of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 100,000 shares.