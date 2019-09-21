Marchex Inc. (MCHX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Marketing Services company, Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marchex Inc. has 75.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.42% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Marchex Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.19% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Marchex Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex Inc. 0.00% -3.40% -2.80% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Marchex Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Marchex Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.40 2.75

Marchex Inc. presently has an average price target of $8, suggesting a potential upside of 143.16%. As a group, Marketing Services companies have a potential upside of 91.27%. Given Marchex Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marchex Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marchex Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marchex Inc. -4.19% -8.61% -9.94% 8.75% 44.52% 64.15% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year Marchex Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Marchex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Marchex Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.32 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Marchex Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marchex Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that Marchex Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marchex Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.89 which is 10.70% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Marchex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marchex Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Marchex Inc.’s peers.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. The company also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also offers Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.