Marchex Inc. (MCHX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) is a company in the Marketing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marchex Inc. has 75.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 47.42% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Marchex Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.19% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Marchex Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex Inc. 0.00% -3.40% -2.80% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Marchex Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Marchex Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.38 2.83

Marchex Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $8, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. The peers have a potential upside of 92.01%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Marchex Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marchex Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marchex Inc. -4.19% -8.61% -9.94% 8.75% 44.52% 64.15% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year Marchex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marchex Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Marchex Inc.’s peers have 2.32 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marchex Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marchex Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Marchex Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.43. Competitively, Marchex Inc.’s peers are 10.70% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Dividends

Marchex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marchex Inc. beats Marchex Inc.’s competitors on 3 of the 4 factors.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. The company also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also offers Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.