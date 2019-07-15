Marchex Cl B (MCHX) Stock Value Rose While Winslow Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $434,640; Private Capital Management Maintains Stake in Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (MCHX) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 108,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 871,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 980,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.755. About 14,513 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500.

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 157,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 713,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 555,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 37,325 shares traded or 195.04% up from the average. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 11.18% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Businesswire.com with their article: "Marchex Acquires Telmetrics – Business Wire" published on November 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: "Marchex to Present at Investor Conference – Business Wire" on June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,379 are held by Rbf Limited Liability. Paw accumulated 1.03M shares. 60,541 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited owns 46,860 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 338,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 50,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 499,387 shares stake. 241 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. Parametric Limited Co reported 99,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo LP invested in 234,615 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 23,100 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company holds 2.09 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $321,506 activity.

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Some Historical LAKE News: 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 16/05/2018 – Moody's Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING 'New outbreak' of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o'er vales and hills for Lakeland