Marchex Cl B (MCHX) Stock Value Declined While Winslow Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $434,640; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Stake in Us Concrete (USCR) Cut by $1.26 Million as Stock Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc. (USCR) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 200,880 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 231,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.18M market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 168,129 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (MCHX) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 108,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 871,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 980,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 52,108 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials to Acquire Kokusai Electric for $2.2B – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Marchex Model: Unsustainable – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex Acquires Telmetrics For Call Center Analytics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $19.53 million for 9.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes.