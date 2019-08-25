Marchex Cl B (MCHX) Stock Declined While Winslow Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; Whale Rock Capital Management Position In Netflix (NFLX) Was Has Boosted

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (MCHX) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 108,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 871,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 980,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 163,610 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59 million, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Management Limited Liability Com has invested 6.67% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Focused Wealth reported 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 165 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 287,146 shares. 39,000 are held by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.45% or 255,245 shares. Illinois-based Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Aperio Grp Limited Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Smithfield holds 0.01% or 178 shares. Eqis Mngmt owns 3,048 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Llc reported 22,115 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.54% or 570,305 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 3,872 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares to 875,956 shares, valued at $138.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc (Put).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity.