Marchex Cl B (MCHX) Share Price Declined While Winslow Asset Management Cut by $434,640 Its Position; As Lennar (Put) (LEN) Shares Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised Position by $464,100

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 68,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41M shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (MCHX) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 108,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 871,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 980,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 163,610 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison Prtn invested 0.62% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Addison stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Credit Suisse Ag has 494,107 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 464,247 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company holds 0% or 13,871 shares. Camarda Ltd has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 28,900 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Company holds 286,089 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 19,413 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 153,378 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 21,591 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 209,549 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 30,099 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.64 million shares to 46,892 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 34,450 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Sei Invests Com invested in 0% or 30,708 shares. Alpine Glob Management Limited Liability Company owns 18,767 shares. 138,744 are held by Concourse Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards Comm Inc owns 1,143 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 130,864 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 1,500 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 817,176 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 650 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.86M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).