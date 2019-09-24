Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) by $7.32 Million; Nice (NICE) Shareholder American Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.46 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nice (NICE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 10,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 573,593 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.58 million, down from 584,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $148.9. About 151,101 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 732,503 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 112.96% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonic (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,200 shares to 136,749 shares, valued at $21.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health by 81,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH).