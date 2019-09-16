Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Terex New (TEX) Position by $49.46 Million; Valuation Declined; As Ball (BLL) Market Valuation Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.84 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 909,501 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 43,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 170,361 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92 million, down from 213,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 2.41 million shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.29 million activity. $2,303 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Monday, September 9. $224 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by BARR KEVIN A. The insider Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70M.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.95M for 7.95 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.37 million for 24.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

