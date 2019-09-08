Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by $4.00 Million; Xilinx (XLNX) Holder First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.54M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 84.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 2.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 528,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.03 million, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 2.65M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,400 are owned by Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Co. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.42% or 662,898 shares. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 82,551 shares. 36,866 were accumulated by Palouse Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 102,603 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 712,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 181,769 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc has 22,568 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs, a Korea-based fund reported 22,466 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 723,618 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). South Dakota Investment Council holds 192,100 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 55,056 shares.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $2.17 EPS, down 4.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.27 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $453.90 million for 6.00 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.92% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 7.36M shares to 47.94M shares, valued at $657.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 4.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 28.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board owns 21,134 shares. Element Cap Limited holds 0.27% or 69,877 shares in its portfolio. Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 37,249 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.29% or 10,388 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). D E Shaw And Co reported 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Daiwa Gp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 24,876 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 1,611 shares. Bartlett And Limited Company holds 7,225 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fayez Sarofim Co reported 13,055 shares. 309,363 are held by Van Eck Associate.