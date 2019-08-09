Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Holding by $2.98 Million; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Trimmed Its The Coca (KO) Position by $10.05 Million as Stock Rose

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.76% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 208,184 shares traded or 105.62% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 10.30M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Central State Bank & Com owns 13,004 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldg Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 33,307 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 3.96 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 29,784 were reported by First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Invest Ser. Arrow, New York-based fund reported 37,074 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 1.41M shares. Papp L Roy & Associates stated it has 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Scott And Selber holds 7,378 shares. 2,552 are held by Shelton Cap. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.66% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Maple Management Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 13,346 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs reported 130,003 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd holds 0.2% or 52,479 shares. Duncker Streett & Comm Incorporated owns 16,704 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.46 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Bank & Trust has 879 shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc reported 0.02% stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com reported 139,849 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 100,262 shares. Regions reported 6,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,300 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.01% or 79,832 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% or 27,873 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,328 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 16,374 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) or 100 shares. Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 83 shares.

