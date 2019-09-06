Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Itron (ITRI) Position by $19.73 Million; Coastline Trust Co Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $658,735; Share Price Declined

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,237 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 59,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company's stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 241,981 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 313,257 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. Blackrock holds 4.93M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C accumulated 13,150 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Smithfield Trust reported 1,443 shares stake. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 8,585 shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc has invested 0.91% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 109,950 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 419,896 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 425,361 are owned by Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 156,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co has 109,285 shares. Sei has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 156,703 shares.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $25.55M for 26.59 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year's $1.13 per share. ITRI's profit will be $25.55M for 26.59 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

