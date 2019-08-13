Marcato Capital Management LP Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Raised as Valuation Rose; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Declined While Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 315,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 285,552 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 526,034 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).

