Marcato Capital Management LP Stake In Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Was Has Upped; Third Point Stake in American Express Co (AXP) Has Cut by $152.60 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 85,617 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 3.09M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 44,807 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co owns 29 shares. Victory Management Incorporated owns 19,698 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Moreover, Perkins Cap Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 35,450 shares. Putnam Invests Lc stated it has 149,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Gru Inc Inc holds 0% or 52 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 10,475 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 52,506 shares. Washington Savings Bank owns 879 shares. 19,387 are held by Bancorp Of America De. Bessemer Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Raymond James Fincl Services reported 19,692 shares stake. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 16,374 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.