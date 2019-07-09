Marcato Capital Management LP Position in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Personal Capital Advisors Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.24 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 1.02 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 10,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,640 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46M, up from 91,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 6.90 million shares traded or 64.93% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Will Fortune Brands (FBHS) Disappoint This Earnings Season? – Zacks.com” on April 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fortune Brands Prices $600 Million Bond Issue – Business Wire” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Therma-Tru Launches New Door Surrounds – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fypon Named #1 Brand Used Most by Builder Magazine – Business Wire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,500 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

