Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Position by $2.98 Million; Next Century Growth Investors Maintains Stake in Ricebran Technologies (RIBT)

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 14,100 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 299,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% . The institutional investor held 685,835 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 386,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ricebran Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.41M market cap company. It closed at $2.41 lastly. It is down 18.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 24/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ RiceBran Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIBT); 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Backs 2018 Rev $16M; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Continues to Believe Balance Sheet Is Sufficient to Support Growth Plan for 2018 and Beyond; 26/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY NOW REPORTS 18.9 PCT STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF MARCH 21 VS A STAKE OF 16.2 PCT AS OF SEPT 13, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 RiceBran Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.35 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF FEB 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES RIBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN

Since March 8, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.10 million activity. The insider Gendason Ari David bought 700 shares worth $2,009. The insider BRONNER BETH L bought 3,500 shares worth $10,379. $18,650 worth of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was bought by CHEMEROW DAVID I. on Tuesday, May 28. Shares for $38,176 were bought by Rosenthal Brent David on Tuesday, May 28. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 666,667 shares worth $2.00 million.

More notable recent RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RiceBran Technologies: Profit From The Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2016, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Lowers Quarterly Dividend 20% to $0.4; 8.2% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on February 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Tops Q4 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q1 & FY20 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, Q1 & FY20 Revenues Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RiceBran Technologies Expands its Sales and Quality Assurance Team With the Addition of Three Seasoned Professionals – PR Newswire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina (ILMN) to Acquire Pacific Biosciences (PACB) for Approximately $1.2 Billion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 5,423 shares to 41,729 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc. by 3,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,388 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold RIBT shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.49 million shares or 9.05% more from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 52 shares. 12,444 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated. Moreover, Bard Associates has 0.09% invested in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Cannell Peter B & Inc accumulated 42,408 shares. Northern has 22,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) reported 0% stake. 34,126 are held by Morgan Stanley. First Eagle Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Us Bancshares De owns 0% invested in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) for 10,040 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 39 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 35 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) for 22,900 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 943,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Company has invested 0% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 68,577 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc owns 52 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 254,512 shares. 675,642 were reported by Blackrock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 100,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 110,007 shares. Cannell Cap Ltd Company invested in 838,606 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp accumulated 879 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 163,775 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 28,482 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 1.36 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio.