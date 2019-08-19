Marcato Capital Management LP Lifted Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake by $12.27 Million; Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Holding Maintained by Clean Yield Group

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 786,194 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 108,040 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 94,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 2.27M shares traded or 117.53% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S: A1 L/T RATING UNILEVER INTNL HOLDINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 14/03/2018 – UNILEVER IS SAID TO FAVOR SOLE BASE IN NETHERLANDS OVER U.K; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion

Another recent and important Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New Com (NYSE:GG) by 42,000 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,598 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares to 177,443 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,500 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).