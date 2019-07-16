Marcato Capital Management LP Lifted Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Holding; Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Cut Its Mdlz (MDLZ) Position by $7.96 Million as Stock Value Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 6.44M shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 63,332 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nee (NYSE:NEE) by 9,792 shares to 70,589 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rtn (NYSE:RTN) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Iwm (IWM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.02 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares to 939,258 shares, valued at $197.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

